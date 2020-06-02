Different views. Meghan McCain says her neighborhood looks like a “war zone” since protestors hit the streets in NYC to demand justice after George Floyd’s death. However, Kristen Bartlett, who is the cohead writer of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, believes it’s just “fine.”

While taking to Twitter on Tuesday, June 2, Meghan, 35, called out New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo for how they handled the protests. “My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America,” the View cohost tweeted. “Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this.”

Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine. https://t.co/ZvwNrjL6P7 — Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) June 2, 2020

After seeing her post, the comedy writer let Meghan know that it wasn’t that bad outside. “Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine,” Kristen responded on Twitter.

After Floyd died on May 25 while being restrained by white police officers, the talk show host told fans on May 29 to “put pressure on district attorney Mike Freeman to charge and arrest” the officers who were involved. “My heart is completely broken. Justice for George Floyd,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Later that day, Meghan expressed her frustrations about how the medical examiner’s office was handling the case. After journalist Justin Miller tweeted “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation” were found in George Floyd’s death, Meghan replied and said, “George Floyd’s family must demand an independent autopsy.”

“I don’t know what kind of s–t is attempting to be pulled here but we all know what we saw happen to George on video. There is a deep, festering rot of corruption and Americans will NOT stand for this,” the ABC star wrote.

As for Kristen, she’s been spending her time donating to causes that will help the Black Lives Matter movement. On Instagram, the former Saturday Night Live writer shared some screenshots of her donating $213.80 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and $206 to Reclaim the Block.

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.