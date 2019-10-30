When the world watched Duchess Meghan get married to Prince Harry in a beautiful royal wedding in May 2018, her Suits dad, watched as the 38-year-old began a life of getting scrutinized by the public. Even though it was a lot for the young actress to deal with at the time, he says she was prepared for anything to happen thanks to her mom, Doria Ragland.

“I’m sure that her mother raised her well, so [she] prepared her for the ugly side of human nature like any women of color would teach their child, just like my parents taught me,” Wendell Pierce recently explained to Harper’s Bazaar. “In those tough times just remember you have a lot of people who care about you.”

Seeing that the Duchess of Sussex has been having a hard time dealing with all of the public backlash she’s been getting lately, Wendell gave her a little bit of helpful advice. “There are going to be people out there who do not have your best interest at heart,” he said. “But those are not the people you focus on, you focus away from them.”

Meghan opened up about the difficulties she’s been facing in the royal family in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “Especially as a woman it’s really — it’s a lot,” she confessed to anchor Tom Bradby who asked her if she was OK. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed. … And also thank you for asking, because not many people will have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

By opening up about her private life, Meghan hopes the public will be a little bit more empathetic towards her. “She’s really hoping the critics will give her a break now they’ve been made aware of how the negativity is affecting her,” a source recently revealed to Us Weekly. “She wants the public to know that she’s vulnerable just like everyone else. It’s been an extremely emotional few months having to deal with all the negativity whilst looking after [son Archie].”

We can only imagine everything that Meghan must be going through. At least she has Wendell, Harry and her mom!