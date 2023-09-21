Marilyn Monroe once described her Los Angeles home as “a fortress where I can feel safe from the world.” Now, the 1929 hacienda-style abode where the icon lived and died is facing the possibility of destruction.

On September 5, L.A.’s Department of Building and Safety issued a demolition permit to its current owner. The news outraged fans across the globe, not to mention the L.A. City Council, which voted to temporarily suspend the permit on September 8.

“This home must be preserved as a crucial piece of Hollywood’s and the city of Los Angeles’ history, culture and legacy,” said council member Traci Park.

The fate of Marilyn’s former home rests with the city’s Office of Historic Resources, which will determine whether the property is permanently protected and eventually designated a historic site.