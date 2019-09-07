For months we have known that Marie Osmond will be the newest cohost on The Talk, and she seems ready to go — however, there’s one thing left for her to do: choose her outfit.

The 59-year-old appeared in a funny clip shared by the official Instagram of the popular CBS program — and by the looks of it, the entertainer is quite excited to get to work. “Wait until you see the new set, oh my gosh it’s so beautiful,” the “Paper Roses” said in the video while standing in front of a rack of clothes. She continued, “What should I wear? It’s so good … Join us! I love clothes.”

Take a look at the video below!

“Marie has so many clothing options for season 10, we can’t wait to see what she wears Monday,” the video was captioned. Fans were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to react.

“Marie is going to be great. I hope she doesn’t hold back. Truth bombs are welcome,” one person said. Another added, “Love the dress she is wearing. Wishing you all the best Marie as you start your new adventure with The Talk.” On May 6, 2019, the network officially announced that the performer would be taking over for longtime cohost Sara Gilbert, who decided to step down.

“It is such a joy for me to be joining The Talk in September. After guest cohosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job,” Marie gushed in the press release. “I look forward to working with Sharon [Osbourne], Sheryl [Underwood], Eve and Carrie Ann [Inaba], who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect. I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family.”

Even her brother, Donny Osmond, is all about his sister’s career decision. “Thrilled for my sister @MarieOsmond as she takes on new role @TheTalkCBS,” the 61-year-old gushed on Twitter May 7. “Working two shows at once will be a challenge, but if anyone can do it, it’s Marie. She makes a perfect cohost.”

The newest season of The Talk premieres Monday, September 9 on CBS.