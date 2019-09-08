It is very clear that Marie Osmond is extremely excited to make her debut on The Talk — in fact, she even has the ultimate dream guest on her mind.

The 59-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, September 6, and showed off a snippet from a recent interview, where she reveals who she would love to have on the CBS program. “Hugh Jackman, please. Tall drink of water. Love him,” the performer confessed. However, that wasn’t all, as the “Paper Roses” singer also mentioned country singer Garth Brooks. “He’s fantastic,” she said.

The entertainer has been preparing to join Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood on the news show, even pondering what to wear for her first episode. “Wait until you see the new set, oh my gosh it’s so beautiful,” Marie gushed in a recent video while standing in front of a rack of clothes. “What should I wear? It’s so good … Join us! I love clothes.”

On May 6, 2019, the network officially announced that Marie would be taking over for longtime cohost Sara Gilbert, who decided to step down.

“It is such a joy for me to be joining The Talk in September. After guest cohosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job,” Marie said in the press release at the time.

“I look forward to working with Sharon, Sheryl, Eve and Carrie Ann, who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect,” she continued. “I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family.” So great!

You can see Marie’s debut on The Talk panel on Monday, September 9 on CBS. We can’t wait to see just how great she does alongside the other incredible talent!