In honor of Christmas quickly approaching, Marie Osmond couldn’t help but document The Talk‘s vast array of festive decorations. Prior to the show on Monday, December 1, the iconic Donny & Marie star took fans on a behind-the-scenes tour of the hit CBS show’s backstage area.

“So we are backstage — this is the side door where all the props come in,” the 60-year-old beauty said as she began recording her video. “That’s where they have the big — where they have The Talk and us up there,” she said, referring to the show’s sign and cast photo outside the studio. “Anyway, this is the back prop area … and it’s super fun! See, they have all this stuff… getting ready for Christmas.”

In the clip, the “Paper Roses” songstress — who made her debut on The Talk this past September — gave fans a glimpse inside the beloved talk show. As she made her way around backstage, Marie showed off the endless amounts of Christmas decorations, including perfectly-frosted trees, ornaments, red ribbons and much more.

“Hey, you’re in my video, say hello!” Marie then said as one of the workers appeared in the frame. “And you’re in there too, Matt, say hi!” she sweetly said to a second worker as she greeted him. “What would you call this, craft service?” Marie asked.

Besides the overabundance of holiday decor, the brunette beauty showed off the other cool things that are hidden backstage. “Look, they have everything,” she said while panning the camera around the large area. “They got food when we want to eat … bananas and salads … and ‘Please be quiet during the show,'” she said, referring to the massive sign.

“Isn’t this cool? This is the whole back area. This is where the magic happens,” the Dancing With the Stars alum marveled. “Everything from the packages that are being wrapped, the flowers on the sets, to things that are designed — all the craziness.” So cool!

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Ever since Marie joined cohosts Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba, fans can’t seem to get enough of her on The Talk. While chatting with Closer Weekly in October, the Love is Key author revealed she has already formed such a close bond with the ladies despite being the “new kid on the block.”

“OK, you want a scoop? We actually like each other … shocker,” Marie exclusively told Closer before bursting into laughter. “I’ve been telling everybody I’m so happy because now I’m on the group text, so it’s like ‘Lunch here, we will meet up here.’ It’s just so fun.”

We couldn’t imagine The Talk without Marie!