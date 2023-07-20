Maria Menounos is proud of her scars — for good reason. The former E! News correspondent — who underwent surgery for stage 2 pancreatic cancer on February 16 — recently posted a photo on Instagram showing off the incision sites.

“I am grateful for the strength God blessed me with to get through [this] and of course all of the beautiful humans that he sent to help me too!” Maria, 45, captioned the photo. “Now I see the scars that I sunscreen up carefully to protect and I smile.”

Maria is no stranger to health scares. In 2017, she was diagnosed and treated for a benign brain tumor, and last year she discovered she had type 1 diabetes after suffering from severe leg cramps. Now, Maria is focusing on a happy future. She and her husband, Keven Undergaro, 55, are expecting a baby girl via surrogate later this year.

“This has been almost a 10-year journey for us,” Maria says. “We are very excited.”