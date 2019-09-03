The last thing on Linda Hamilton‘s mind is her dating life! In a new interview, the 62-year-old actress opened up about life outside of Hollywood and admitted that she actually hasn’t been intimate with anyone for quite some time.

“I’ve been celibate for at least 15 years,” she revealed to The New York Times, but don’t worry about her! “One loses track, because it just doesn’t matter — or at least it doesn’t matter to me. I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it.”

In fact, Linda loves being alone in her New Orleans townhouse so much that she wouldn’t trade it for the world. “I love my alone time like no one you’ve ever met,” she joked. “I woke up one day and I was like, ‘Well, here I am in my beautiful mansion and my kids aren’t here, my agents aren’t calling, and this is not real.’”

Linda had to pinch herself. Her kids — Dalton, 29, and Josephine, 26 — were all grown up and she no longer had to deal with ex-husband James Cameron anymore. She was in complete bliss!

However, when Linda was asked to reprise the role of Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate, it took a lot of contemplation before making her decision. “I gave it probably six weeks of intense thinking and consideration before deciding to do it,” she previously shared to Variety. “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to. I didn’t want it to look like a shameless money grab. I am living this quiet, lovely life that doesn’t involve being a celebrity, and you really have to think, do I really want to trade that in again for another 15 minutes?”

Ultimately, Linda agreed to sign on with Arnold Schwarzenegger and shoot the film, their third together in the franchise. It’s scheduled to be released this November and we can’t wait!