Lil Jon has added many accolades to his resume over the years, including becoming an HGTV sensation! The “Get Low” rapper’s net worth has grown to new heights since joining the channel with the hit show Lil Jon Wants to Do What? in 2022. Scroll below to find out how much money he makes.

What Is Lil Jon’s Net Worth?

Lil Jon has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The popular performer, who was born Jonathan H. Smith in 1971, has been working in the music industry since the early ‘90s. After garnering mainstream success in the hip-hop and crunk genres, he decided to explore working in TV and film.

Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

The Grammy winner’s acting roles have included appearances in Scary Movie 4 and The Eric Andre Show. Lil Jon also served as a celebrity guest host on Bachelor in Paradise in the summer of 2021.

“It was a crazy season, and it was fun,” he told The Hollywood Reporter of the experience hosting the show in May 2022. “If they called me back to do some more stuff like that, I would definitely do it. And it just was a really cool experience because I had never really stood on my own like that and hosted a show, and I did a lot of the voiceover work. Definitely more TV for me.”

All of his experience on TV led him to score his own home improvement show on HGTV with the help of designer Anitra Mecadon.

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down,” Lil Jon told HGTV ahead of the season 1 Lil Jon Wants to Do What? premiere. “When people hear my name, they automatically think … fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter.”

Is Lil Jon Married?

Lil Jon has been married to his wife, Nicole Smith, since 2004. They are the proud parents of one son, Nathan. He followed in his father’s footsteps as a performer under the name DJ Young Slade. While he tends to keep details about his personal life pretty private, Lil Jon opened up about fatherhood in a rare interview.

“Parenting is like riding a bike,” he told HuffPost in May 2014. “Somebody can show you what to do, but until you get on the bike and start riding it, you’re not going to figure it out.”