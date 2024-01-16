LeAnn Rimes opened up about her recent health battle in a lengthy Instagram post shared on January 14. After an abnormal pap smear, the country singer underwent surgery to remove precancerous cells.

“January is usually a challenging month for me. Over the past couple of years, I’ve either been going through dental surgeries or recovering from a vocal hemorrhage around this time, which was all pretty depressing,” her post began. “But, I have to say, this January has been joyful and easeful. However, yesterday, I underwent a minor surgery and I wanted to share what I went in for because I think it’s an important reminder to get our annual screenings in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on.”

LeAnn, 41, went on to explain that she has had abnormal pap smears since she was 17. Doctors had been keeping an eye on “cellular changes” taking place after each of her annual exams.

“After my latest abnormal pap smear and colposcopy revealed that I had high grade cervical dysplasia, I consulted with my doctor and we jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be in my best interest, in order to remove the high grade, abnormal, precancerous cells,” she continued. “Now, usually you’re not under anesthesia for this procedure, but I elected to be. I’ve had enough trauma in my life already, so I prefer to be out and comfortable. That, my friends, is advocating for your overall mental wellness and comfort and I HIGHLY recommend it!”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Masked Singer winner, who is married to Eddie Cibrian, has “always been open” about her health battles over the years and is encouraging women to book their annual exams.

“Early stages of cervical cancer don’t usually involve symptoms, so annual screenings and early detection can be lifesaving,” the post concluded. “And I believe, the more shares and conversations we have around women’s wellness, the more we take the ewww factor out of talking about vaginas and put the power back in our hands, to be able to take the best care of our bodies that we can.”

Previously, LeAnn opened up to her followers about her journey with psoriasis, which she has had since she was a toddler. In October 2020, the Grammy winner posed nude and shared why she felt it was important to talk about her skin disease.

“Music has been my gift, and why I’m here. But I want to give a voice to these other pieces of me,” she said in an interview with Glamour at the time. “And I want to give a voice to what so many other people are going through. This is finally my time to be unabashedly honest about what psoriasis is and what it looks like.”