Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.

How Many Times Has LeAnn Rimes Been Married?

Prior to meeting Eddie on the set of the 2009 Lifetime film, LeAnn was married once. The Grammy winner met dancer Dean Sheremet in 2001 and the duo got engaged that same year. The former couple walked down the aisle in 2002.

Their marriage came crumbling down once the hitmaker and the Baywatch Nights alum started working together on Northern Lights. Eddie was also married at the time to Brandi Glanville. Once news of the affair between the film’s stars broke, both LeAnn and Eddie proceeded to divorce their former spouses in 2010.

The Mississippi native and the soap opera star went public with their relationship and celebrated their one-year anniversary in February 2010. In December 2010, the couple announced their engagement.

“Thank you for all your well wishes,” LeAnn wrote on Twitter at the time. “We are extremely excited and look forward to a beautiful future. It’s been an incredible last few days. I was shocked! We are blessed, our families are so happy and our lives are filled with love.”

LeAnn and Eddie tied the knot in a ceremony in front of 40 of their closest family and friends in April 2011. They made several red carpet appearances together in the months following their nuptials and looked incredibly happy.

Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together?

LeAnn and Eddie’s romance has withstood the test of time. The lovebirds are still together and celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary in April 2022. In honor of the milestone, the Masked Singer winner and the Sunset Beach actor shared never-before-seen photos from their wedding day. LeAnn also announced she would be releasing the song she wrote for Eddie on their wedding day called “How Much a Heart Can Hold” and including it on her album God’s Work.

Do LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Have Any Children Together?

While the couple did not welcome any children together, Eddie is a dad to sons Mason and Jake from his first marriage. LeAnn has developed a great relationship with the kiddos and enjoys her role as a stepmom.

“It’s been really rewarding to see them grow up, and know that I have a part in that,” the bestselling artist told Refinery29 in May 2017. “That responsibility, to help raise kids, it’s something that hits you really hard. It was something I was up for the challenge of. They bring so much joy to my life, and it’s a new experience every day.”