She may be a tad up there in age, but don’t tell that to legendary supermodel Lauren Hutton, as she continues to look fabulous — and she has some tips for us all!

“As we age, women can be good-looking and vibrant in every way,” the 75-year-old told People, adding that a “good man” is her number one beauty tip. “And certainly don’t give up sex — because that’s just silly,” she added. However, aside from having some male companionship, the The Gambler actress also had more advice for those interested in how she stays in tip-top form.

“Laughing, reading and being in nature,” Lauren told the outlet of what else she does to staying looking and feeling great.

“I used to use a lot of coconut oil. I put that in my hair and all over my body. And then don’t use too much makeup,” Lauren continued. We should also expect to hear more tips from Lauren in the near future, especially since she is now the global brand ambassador for StriVectin.

“She is an original,” Joan Malloy, the CEO of the company, gushed about the face of StriVectin. “She broke through glass ceilings for women. She speaks volumes for women of her age and she celebrates her age. We love that.” Joan also recalled the time she and her team met Lauren.

“She was so authentic and that just validated to us that she was such a symbol of empowerment, especially because of the way she felt about aging,” she said. “She didn’t have any work done. She talked about how she got fired when she was in her 40’s, from Revlon, because she was too old. It was her attitude, her approach, her spirit, her determination. It just was a natural fit for us.”

“At 47, I went back to modeling, and it was not easy,” Lauren recalled. “I called up every editor I’d ever met and even those I hadn’t. I was looking at magazines, and there was no one over 28 in them, and those girls were saying they were 24. ‘Damn,’ I thought. ‘I still have a good time in bed. And most of my friends do, so why are we getting buried at 30 and 40?’” Lauren of course was a game-changer, as she continues to impact young models everywhere.

“She is a role model to younger women and other individuals today,” Jane gushed. “That is just spectacular. We feel that together as a brand, we share a passion and a purpose, and it is about outsmarting aging and really celebrating women at every age.”

Lauren isn’t the only model who has shared beauty tips — Christie Brinkley has also done the same. “I think laughter is the greatest de-stressor,” the 65-year-old once told the beauty blog Byrdie. “Number one, call up a friend or your family and hang out. Don’t wallow in it. Just get out the door. Get outside … And of course, smiling! I really do think it has to do with an attitude of gratitude. An attitude of gratitude keeps you happy, and happiness is youthful.”