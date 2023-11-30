Kurt Russell and his youngest son, Wyatt Russell, looked identical on the red carpet while promoting their new series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, on Wednesday, November 29. In the show, the father-son duo play younger and older versions of the same character.

“[Playing] father and son is like low-hanging fruit,” Wyatt, 37, said of the decision to finally team up with his dad in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on November 14. “And we’ve never been people, genetically, who have gone for low-hanging fruit. It’s just never been interesting [for me], it’s never been interesting in his career.”

