Kelly Clarkson broke down in tears as she discussed her difficult pregnancies on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, April 15.

“I have been pregnant twice, hospitalized both times,” Kelly, 41, told guest Hillary Clinton as they chatted about the Arizona Supreme Court’s near-total abortion ban. ”I mean, literally, I asked God, this is a real thing, ‘to just take me and my son,’ in the hospital the second time because I was like, it’s the worst thing … I didn’t know I’d get emotional, sorry …”

Hillary, 76, comforted Kelly during the emotional moment and offered her some words of encouragement.

“It’s OK, because you’re speaking for so many. You’re speaking for literally millions of women in our country and around the world.”

Kelly is a mom to two kids, River Rose and Remington, whom she welcomed during her marriage to Brandon Blackstock. The pair’s divorce was officially finalized in March 2022, two years after she first filed.

Kelly detailed her difficult pregnancies in the past, sharing her experience with “all-day sickness” during an episode of CBS This Morning in November 2015. “I have to get IVs and fluids because I get so dehydrated,” she said at the time, while pregnant with her second child. “It’s really bad.”

The “Because of You” singer also talked about how her first pregnancy was rather tough.

“I vomit a good dozen times a day. It’s, like, bad. I vomited before coming out here,” Kelly shared during a December 2013 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m not even kidding. It’s so bad. It’s so bad. It’s, like, so gross. And that’s the thing, too: You’re not attractive when you’re pregnant. Everybody tells you [that] you glow and your hair is pretty and your nails are pretty. That is total crap. My nails are short, my hair still falls out — it’s not all lush and beautiful — and I have no glow. Unless it’s, like, something left over from a bad throw up. It’s horrible.”

While her pregnancies were difficult, Kelly wouldn’t trade motherhood for the world.

“I don’t want to be one of those pop star moms that doesn’t see their kids,” Kelly once said. “They’re almost just like an accessory. I want to hang out with them and be there … It’s hard to be a really good mom and a really good person at your job, but I do have a village of people. I have to release control and just say, ‘I’m not going to be able to be there for everything, and it’s OK because I’m showing my daughter and my son and our kids that you can do both and achieve great things. If you work hard, you can play hard.’”