Katie Couric shared a candid post on Instagram revealing her eczema battle and struggles to find the right treatment for the skin condition.

“Calling all sensitive skin sufferers!” the former Today cohost’s caption on her Instagram post on Thursday, December 14, read. “I’ve had eczema ever since I was a little girl, and as I’ve gotten older, it’s started to flare up again. I also deal with allergic contact dermatitis — safe to say, I have to be careful about what I put on my face.”

She continued, “My search for treatment led me to @cherylleemdisme,” adding, “Her products have really helped. I asked Lee a lot of questions about what causes eczema and how to calm flare-ups.”

At the end of the post, Katie, 66, wrote, “I can’t believe I let my team post this picture. Good Lord.”

In an interview with Dr. Cheryl Lee Eberting on Katie Couric Media, Katie asked questions about the root of eczema, common allergens and causes of irritation.

“I used to get it in the crease of my arm and my mom would spread some kind of nasty ointment on it containing fish oil — I hated the way it smelled,” the journalist wrote of her experience with eczema. “My eczema eventually went away, but as I’ve gotten older, it’s started to flare up again, which is such a bummer.”

Courtesy of Katie Couric/Instagram

Fans took to the comments section of the Instagram post to applaud Katie for being so real with her followers. Prior to sharing the bare-faced picture, the Virginia native snapped a photo with George Clooney.

“By the way, this cleared up by the time I had my date with George,” she wrote about her eczema in a subsequent Instagram comment. “It just flairs up a lot, and it’s so annoying.”

The beloved TV personality, who is married to John Molner, has been very candid about her health battles with her fans over the years. In September 2022, Katie shared with the world that she was diagnosed with breast cancer after getting her annual mammogram. She underwent a lumpectomy in July 2022.

“I was very fortunate,” she told People in October 2023 of early detection. “My cancer was caught very, very early when it’s most treatable, and if I can just be an advertisement for people to get screened, to get their mammography done, to talk to their doctors and if they have dense breasts, to get additional screening.”