It’s never too late for love! It has been five years since Kathie Lee Gifford was a married woman, but she hasn’t exactly closed the book on walking down the aisle again.

The 66-year-old attended the Movieguide Awards Gala on Friday, January 24, in Hollywood, and revealed whether she would ever say “I do” for a third time in her life. “To the right person, if that person comes along. Yes of course,” the TV personality told Closer Weekly and other reporters. “Marriage, I’ve been blessed. I had a terrible first marriage and I had an amazing second marriage. I don’t even consider my first one a marriage, it was a legal document but my marriage to Frank, we were friends for four years and married for almost 29, that was the real deal and I’m not going to settle for anything less than that, that’s for sure.”

The former Today host first married in 1976 to Paul Johnson. They would part ways in 1983. Kathie would then tie the knot with Frank Gifford in 1986. They would remain married until Frank’s death in 2015. The pair had two kids — son Cody, 29, and daughter Cassidy, 26.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

As for what Kathie Lee looks for in a potential romantic partner, let’s just say that what she wants hasn’t changed after all this time. “The same thing I looked at for all my life. Someone who’s kind, someone who’s generous, someone who loves God more than he loves himself,” the actress explained. “Somebody that gives of himself, somebody that has integrity in his work. Someone that’s fun! Who’s fun and sexy! That’s important too!”

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time that The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi author has opened up about getting close to someone again, making it clear that she isn’t exactly seeking it. “I’m open to love, but I don’t think you go out and find love; I think that it finds you,” she told Us Weekly. “I’m a woman of faith, so I also think that if God wants it, then he’ll bring it. Maybe I have [found love] already and just don’t know it. We’ll see.”

We just hope that Kathie Lee is happy moving forward with whatever happens in her love life!