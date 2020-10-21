Kate Walsh, 53, Looks Gorgeous While Showing Off Her Fit Figure in a Tight Black Dress

Kate Walsh is gorgeous! The Grey’s Anatomy alum showed off her fit figure in a tight black dress while walking the red carpet at an event in Perth, Australia on Tuesday, October 20.

The 53-year-old proved age is just a number as she stepped out in the stunning ensemble, which featured a sexy slit and an open back. Kate turned heads as she posed for photos while attending a Q&A screening for her new film Honest Thief.

There’s no denying the 13 Reasons Why star looks incredible whenever she steps out for an event, but even Kate struggles with feeling insecure sometimes. The SAG Award winner dished how she combats feelings of needing to “look a certain way” in Hollywood.

“Anybody who says there isn’t [pressure] is lying,” she once told Coveteur. “I don’t weigh myself, I go by how I feel in my clothes. I think it’s also important for women to be easy on themselves and be comfortable and healthy. At different times and different ages, you’re different weights and different shapes. I think that’s important.”

In order to “feel” her best, Kate makes sure to focus on having a healthy diet and exercise routine. Although she spent many years portraying a surgeon on Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice, she insisted she’s “not an expert in health” when it comes to real life. “One of the things that I’ve realized as I’ve aged is that I need help in some areas,” the Bad Judge actress explained to HuffPost in April 2018.

Fortunately, Kate has come up with some tips and tricks to stay on top of her health. “Sleep is hugely important,” she dished to the outlet. “I know it’s not very sexy, but I sleep like a bear in winter.”

The Umbrella Academy actress said she also drinks “a ton” of water. “Usually with apple cider vinegar and some lemon,” she added. “And then I exercise. I think variety is great. I love walking and weight training, and then giving my body time to repair. That could mean only working out once every four days.”

Whatever Kate is doing, it seems to be working!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the actress at the Honest Thief screening.