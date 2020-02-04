Once you play husband and wife on TV, you’re connected for life — at least that seems to be the case with Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh. The 54-year-old actor got Grey’s Anatomy fans in a tizzy when he left a sweet comment on the 52-year-old actress’ Instagram post from February 3.

“Looking radiant my lady,” Patrick wrote, prompting Kate to respond a few hours later with “kitty, I LAVA u ❤️.” The former TV spouses’ interaction was first spotted by the eagle-eyed folks at Comments by Celebs.

As Grey’s Anatomy devotees know, Patrick played neurosurgeon Dr. Derek Shepherd while Kate played neonatal surgeon Dr. Addison Montgomery. Upon their introduction in season 1 in 2005, their marriage was on the rocks — but they decided to give it another go. It ultimately doesn’t last, of course, as Derek finally found love with Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) while Addison left for a spinoff titled Private Practice, which ran for six seasons from 2007 until 2013. Though Addison is still alive somewhere in the show’s universe, Derek was killed off in season 11 in 2015.

Snap Stills/Shutterstock

Back when Kate joined Grey’s Anatomy, she would have said “no way” had you told her the series would still be around today with season 16. That said, the Under the Tuscan Sun star has a few ideas as to why it has become the longest-running primetime medical drama on TV — having recently beat out ER to claim that title.

“Everybody hopes their show is successful, but no one would have ever anticipated that kind of success,” Kate exclusively told Closer Weekly back in August 2019. “That kind of run, it’s crazy! It’s amazing.”

“[Creator] Shonda [Rhimes] wrote great characters. There’s also a consistent setting, a hospital, and it’s always going to be drama. Even with the massive amount of content and different streaming services, there’s a beauty in the simplicity and the coziness of being able to tune in every Thursday night and see your people you’ve grown attached to over a decade — or more, in this case,” the Girls Trip star added. “There’s a certain love, it’s like a little long-term relationship. People love those characters. I love them still. There’s a great love and connection and loyalty to them.”

Here’s to hoping we can see Patrick and Kate have an onscreen reunion one day. Until then, we’ll just binge-watch old episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.