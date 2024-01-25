From the ballroom to the beach, Julianne Hough’s dancing skills are quite impressive! The Dancing With the Stars cohost decided to show off her moves while wearing a sexy swimsuit, and fans couldn’t get enough.

Julianne, 35, shared a video on her Instagram page, dancing her way through events, having fun during outings with friends and busting a move in the comfort of her own home. “Not, not dancing,” she captioned the post on Wednesday, January 24.

In one clip, the Footloose actress rocked a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and wore her hair in a bun. “You always look so amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section, which was also flooded with hearts and fire emojis.

To kick off 2024, Julianne shared a montage of clips from 2023, including multiple swimwear snapshots.

“Setting my intentions for the new year, and I can’t help but pause at the overwhelming sense of gratitude I hold for the moments of the year before and the moments ahead,” she captioned a January 2 video. “It is easy to get caught up in the thief that is comparison, but when you pause and take a moment to reflect on the beauty found in the small moments, the art of life reveals itself. Sending light, love and positive intentions to all.”

The TV personality also recently revealed the secret to her toned figure.

“I wake up every day at 6 a.m., even on weekends,” she told EatingWell in October 2023. “As soon as I wake up, I drink a glass of water with lemon, which helps to hydrate and energize my body. I meditate for 10 minutes every morning, which helps to clear my mind and to focus on the day ahead. I also work out for 45 minutes and eat a healthy.”

Julianne is currently preparing to hit the road to join the DWTS tour. She will be performing as a special guest in the live dance extravaganza for several tour dates in February and in March.

“I’m so thrilled to be joining my DWTS family as we hit the road and go on tour!” the ballroom dancer told E! News in October 2023. “It’s going to be an incredible show featuring never-before-seen numbers by our amazing pros, including a few special performances by yours truly and I can’t wait to connect in person with all the fans who watch us on TV every week.”