Hosting one of the most successful late-night talk shows isn’t the only crowning achievement on Jon Stewart’s résumé. The TV personality is a proud dad of two kids, Maggie Rose Stewart and Nathan Thomas Stewart, whom he shares with his wife, Tracey Stewart.

Who Are Jon Stewart’s Kids?

Jon and Tracey first met on a blind date in 1995, which was set up by a person he was working with on a TV project. The pair hit it off, and Jon later ended up popping the question with a crossword puzzle, one of their favorite hobbies to do together. They got married in 2000 after five years of dating.

The couple became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their son, Nathan. Two years later, they announced the arrival of their daughter, Maggie. While the Stewart kids have been kept largely out of the spotlight over the years of their dad’s Daily Show fame, they are both animal lovers.

On her Instagram page, Tracey has offered rare glimpses of her children while spending time on a farm, and supporting animal rights organizations. In one snap in May 2016, Nathan sat next to a cow in the mud.

“Nate and I just got back from spending time with some of our dearest friends up at @farmsanctuary,” the mom of two revealed. “I apologize that I can’t come back from a trip there without wanting to scream it from the rooftops what these gentle, caring and intelligent beings are forced to suffer through when they are not one of the very few lucky ones that make it to Farm Sanctuary.”

The doting parents also revealed that Maggie was considering going vegan, just like her mom.

“My daughter wants to be vegan,” Tracey told The New York Times in 2015. “But she loves chicken nuggets.”

Even after welcoming their kids, Jon and Tracey still continued to solve crossword puzzles together, showing the world just how sweet their relationship is.

“One day we just sat down and solved a puzzle. It was a blast. Neither of us had done it before. My wife and I — aside from the fact that we own a production company together and have two small children — believe it or not, doing crossword puzzles is a real bond for us,” Jon told the Los Angeles Times in June 2006. “It is a constant reminder that I am married to a very smart woman.”

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival

Jon Stewart Announced His Return to ‘The Daily Show’

From 1999 to 2015, Jon hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central. After his shocking departure from the program, he revealed that it allowed him to spend more time with Nathan and Maggie.

“The best decision I ever made was taking The Daily Show and the other best decision I ever made was leaving The Daily Show because I got to spend years [with his kids] as teenagers,” he told PBS in 2022. “Just being with them, being present in their lives was such a great joy … something you can’t get back.”

In January 2024, it was announced that the comedian would be returning to host the program each Monday through the 2024 U.S. election.

“Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, chief executive of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.