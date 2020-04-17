Epic! Johnny Depp joined Instagram and shared the most inspiring message amid the coronavirus pandemic. The beloved Pirates of the Caribbean actor made his social media debut by first posting a photo of himself surrounded by lit candles on Thursday, April 16.

“Hello, everyone … filming something for you now … gimme a minute,” Johnny, 56, teased in the caption. Hours later, the Golden Globe nominee uploaded an eight-minute video.

“Hello to whoever might be out there receiving this transmission,” the Edward Scissorhands actor introduced. “This is my first experience within the world of social media — I’ve never done any of this before.”

Johnny explained that he’s never “felt any particular reason to” join social media until now. “Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people’s lives,” he said of the COVD-19 outbreak.

After the proud dad of two — who shares kids Lily-Rose Depp, 20, and John Depp III, 18, with ex-wife Vanessa Paradis — detailed how the coronavirus pandemic is causing people to die at “frighteningly high rates,” he urged his followers to “care for one another.”

The Sweeney Todd star also introduced his new song. In the latter portion of his touching clip, Johnny revealed his rendition of John Lennon’s “Isolation” that he recorded with the Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck.

“Over the last couple of years, I’ve had the incredible honor of recording an album with one of my all-time favorite guitar heroes,” he marveled. “It’s our take on a sublime John Lennon song.”

Johnny, who now has over two million followers on Instagram, even gave a sweet shout-out to his fans. “Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years,” he said in the clip before teasing even more new music. “Thanks very much, I reckon there’s more to come so I’ll see you down the road.”

The iconic actor’s new followers were thrilled about his surprise debut as they flooded the comments section of his post. “I can’t believe it! Finally, you are on Instagram! My heart is shining!” one user wrote, while another gushed, “WAAAAAAIT I CANNOT BREATHE.” A third fan chimed in, “Hello, Captain Jack Sparrow.”

We can’t wait to see how Johnny curates his new Instagram page!