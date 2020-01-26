It’s been over 40 years since the classic musical Grease was released, but John Travolta still knows his favorite song from the film that he sang with Olivia Newton-John.

The 65-year-old attended the G’Day USA: Standing Together event on Saturday, January 25, and touched on what his most favorite tune he got to jam to alongside his famous costar, 71. “I think ‘You’re The One That I Want’ because we’re actually performing it together,” the actor told Closer Weekly and other reporters.

“’Summer Nights’ we’re separate. ‘You’re The One That I Want’ we’re interacting and it was a new song,” John explained. “It was part of the original play. It was given to us by [music producer] John Farrar so I think that was exciting. I think, if I’m not mistaken, it’s still, if I’m not mistaken the biggest duet in history. There is some beautiful history to that.”

Aside from his favorite song, the Pulp Fiction star was also asked about the best memory he has from those Grease days. “Oh gosh, so many!” John gushed. “I think singing and dancing is probably my favorite.”

In December 2019, the costars teamed up to dress like the movie’s iconic character for the first time in over four decades, for a Meet n’ Grease sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida. And while the duo have been pals for a long time, there’s a reason the two never took the next step and dated.

“We were both with other people when we were filming and I think, respectfully, it just didn’t happen,” Olivia once told Mia Freedman on the No Filter podcast, calling their tight bond “sisterly.”

“I think it was good, because I think it kept the tension there and the chemistry. It might have been a real disaster had we decided to date or we had a falling out or something,” the “Physical” singer continued. “So I think it was just as well that it didn’t happen. But we’re still great friends.”

They may have never dated, but we know that these two will always have an incredible connection.