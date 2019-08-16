It seems like John Travolta is out here making our Danny Zuko dreams come true yet again! The beloved actor took a walk down memory lane while paying a visit to The Tonight Show on Thursday, August 15.

During his appearance, the 65-year-old hunk competed against host Jimmy Fallon in a face-off — dubbed “John Travolt-off” — to recreate lines and scenes from some of John’s most iconic movies, including the likes of Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever. (We are lucky to have so many films starring him.)

It was the Oscar winner’s impersonation of his Grease character Danny, however, that really got the crowd weak at their knees and reminiscing about him in the 1978 musical. Enjoy the summer lovin’ while you can!

See John channel the super-sexy Danny in hilarious skit with Jimmy by watching the clip above.