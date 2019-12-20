It’s been over four years since Joan Collins‘ sister Jackie Collins passed away, but the legendary actress of course still carries the memory of her incredible sister.

On Thursday, December 19, the 86-year-old was spotted in West Hollywood with her husband, Percy Gibson. While out, the Hollywood star was kindly gifted a picture of her late sister, who passed in 2015 after a battle with breast cancer. Joan held up the photo for all to see.

Jackie — a novelist — was 77 when she died after her seven-year battle. But her older sibling once revealed that she does believe she is still around. “I have this little fly that comes near me all the time. It’s really strange,” the Dynasty alum confessed to The Observer in an interview. “I think it might be my sister.”

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

“I know that sounds weird, and I don’t know whether I believe in the afterlife or not,” the Land of the Pharaohs star continued. “My opinion is still out to lunch about that, but it is weird that wherever I go, at least two or three times a week — wherever I am, France, London, here — this little fly comes.”

The duo was quite close, as they held a special bond. “You know, like sisters, we all have our problems, which the press loved to exacerbate, or exaggerate. But I mean, she was the closest person to me for many years, and with me being the older sister, she kind of worshiped me in a way,” Joan told the outlet, adding that Jackie never told her of her cancer diagnoses.

“Thank God she didn’t tell me,” Joan said. “I mean, I wish she had. But she didn’t want pity, and that’s what happens — in this town particularly, you know, gossip.” At the time of Jackie’s death, her family released a touching statement.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the death of our beautiful, dynamic and one of a kind mother, Jackie Collins, who died of breast cancer today,” it read. We will always remember Jackie and all that she did.

