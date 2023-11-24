Holiday baking can get a bit overwhelming sometimes — just ask Jennifer Garner! The 13 Going on 30 actress posted a hilarious and relatable baking video on Instagram on Wednesday, November 22, that made fans fall in love with her even more.

Jennifer, 51, shared her recipe for Cloud Cookies in partnership with KitchenAid. The recipe, which has become one of her staples, called for superfine sugar. Unfortunately, the Time of Your Life alum did not have any, but she decided to improvise and use a different kind of sugar. It wasn’t the only ingredient she was missing to perfectly execute a tray of the sweet treats.

“I should have bought sliced almonds, but you know,” Jennifer admitted while standing over a pan of whole almonds. She decided to say a prayer to celebrity chef Ina Garten in the hopes that the cookies would still turn out well.

“Dear Ina, I know that you roast almonds in the oven,” the Golden Globe winner began. “I forgot to preheat my oven, prechop my almonds or roast them, I hope this is OK.”

After a brief pause, Jennifer held her finger up to her ear, quipping, “She said it’s OK.”

The mom of three, who shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck, expected the cookies to “puff up” like “a cloud” once she put them in the oven. When she pulled the cookies out of the oven a few minutes later, they were all stuck together and not puffed up.

“Full disclosure, these are not how they’re supposed to look,” she reflected while eating a cookie. “I didn’t use superfine sugar but they taste amazing, if you close your eyes and don’t judge a book by its cover.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In another clip, Jennifer decided to attempt the cookie recipe again. She followed the exact same steps except, this time, she used superfine sugar. “Turns out, you have to do what the recipe says,” the Texas native concluded. Jennifer proudly showed off her second batch of Cloud Cookies after they were finished baking, which looked perfect and fluffy the second time around.

“In the season of sugar cookies and candy canes, sometimes you just want a chocolate chip cookie. A very special one. A cloud-like wonder of a chocolate chip cookie,” Jennifer captioned the funny video. “Whether you’re gathered around the fire with family, or in the kitchen with a developing spray tan — just don’t forget the superfine sugar!”