Is an Alias reboot coming our way? Jennifer Garner fueled rumors of a show revival during a recent outing in the Big Apple with her former costars.

Jennifer, 51, shared a photo with Alias castmates Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin in her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 25.

“NYC doesn’t happen if I don’t get a moment with my best guys, Ron and Victor,” she captioned the sweet picture.

Alias ran for five seasons on ABC, from 2001 to 2006. The action thriller series, which was created by J.J. Abrams, earned Jennifer a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama in 2002. More than a decade after the show went off the air, the Texas native revealed whether or not she would ever be open to reprising her role as CIA officer Sydney Bristow.

“Oh my gosh, would that be the most fun ever? That would be so fun,” Jennifer responded when asked about a potential Alias reboot on The View in November 2023.

She went on to say that J.J., 57, would have to be on board with reviving the show before it could come to fruition. “You know, that’s really, that’s up to J.J. Nobody has ever really brought it up,” she added.

So far, no official plans to reboot Alias have been announced, but Jennifer is still rooting for it to happen. “Sign me up,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2021 of her willingness to rejoin her former costars.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Michael Vartan, Bradley Cooper, Merrin Dungey and Carl Lumbly also starred in the critically acclaimed series.

“Bradley, Victor, and Ron were just together — they were seeing Maestro, which is such an amazing movie,” Jennifer shared. “I see Victor and Ron all the time. So we’re all very, very close.”

While fans are still holding out hope that the Alias cast will be reunited on TV screens in the future, the show’s stars have worked on plenty of other projects to keep us satisfied for now. Bradley, 49, recently earned two Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Maestro.

He produced, wrote, directed and starred in the biographical film portraying the relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre. To celebrate the release of her former costar’s latest film, Jennifer hosted a screening at the David Geffen Theater at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles in November 2023.