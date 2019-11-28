The crossover we deserve! Jennifer Garner got a special call from none other than her idol Julie Andrews and, as you might suspect, she had absolutely “zero chill” about it.

“@katiecouric asked @julieandrews to call me,” Jennifer, 47, wrote on Instagram along with a collage showing the various ways she reacted for the segment on pal Katie Couric‘s “Next Question With Katie Couric” podcast. “It was a surprise. I’m sure you’ll be shocked to learn this, but I love her.”

“I want to tell you I’m a huge fan and I love what you do,” Julie, 84, tells the Alias alum in their talk — which we can see parts of in Jen’s Instagram Stories. “Katie was just telling me you’re pretty admiring of me too, so I thought, ‘Well let’s just have a chat!'” Our girl’s reaction? A simple one: “Oh, my God!”

Jennifer’s reactions ranged from full-on crying to kicking her legs up in the air and falling backward — but she managed to get out a few words too. “You know what, Julie Andrews, miss,” she nervously said. Then the Mary Poppins star cut her off and replied, “Oh, stop! Julie or Jules.”

“I want the two of your to meet and have lunch at some point and maybe I’ll join if I’m on the West Coast,” Katie, 62, can be heard saying in the clip. “You better,” the dame said in response.

The famed journalist added, “I feel like I did a little matchmaking.”

This isn’t the first time the Peppermint star has gushed over Julie. Back in October, Jennifer posted a video of her getting “misty-eyed” at a sing-along screening for The Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl while she sang along to “Do-Re-Mi.” It seems like nobody can make Jen go on an emotional roller coaster better than Julie.

We can’t wait to see these ladies grab lunch in the (hopefully) near future. Looks like the start of a beautiful friendship!

Listen to the full interaction — and more — on Katie’s podcast, “Next Question With Katie Couric,” here!