What a pair! Jennifer Garner and Ina Garten are all about making meals and giving back, so it should come as no surprise that the famous duo teamed up to do something positive for their community.

The mother-of-three, 47, and Ina, 71, got together for a special Thanksgiving event for the Table initiative at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California. The two found themselves cooking up healthy holiday meals for about 150 members of local nonprofit organizations and their families. So incredible!

“Ina and I had a blast serving families of @lafoodbank, @ymcala, @specialneedsnetwork, and @savethechildren with #WalmartCommunityTable,” the 13 Going on 30 star wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 15, alongside a photo with her close friend. “Thanksgiving is all about cooking and baking and it’s also about just plain old being together. This evening had all of it-and we loved every minute.”

Fans were loving the pairing, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Love seeing Ina and Jennifer together,” one person said. “Dream team!” another added. Even Grey’s Anatomy actress Jessica Capshaw chimed in with, “Virtuous, generous and gorgeous. Winning combination, my friend …”

Jennifer has always been a big fan of the Barefoot Contessa host, revealing to Entertainment Tonight that she gets starstruck by people who “do something that you can’t do.” The A-lister has also reminded us many times before how passionate she is about food and about paying it forward — she even has her own baby food company called Once Upon a Farm.

“If I had any idea how happy it would make my mom to be part of bringing this little farm back to life, I would have done it ten times over,” Jennifer told CBS of purchasing the Oklahoma land where her mother once lived — the same property where she now grows most of her company’s food on. “Your family just has a connection to the land that has raised them … I wanted the business to be connected to my family.”

It is all about paying it back, and it is clear that Jennifer will continue to do that through the holidays and beyond.