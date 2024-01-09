Jennifer Aniston's New Haircut Channels 'Friends' Role [Photos] 

Jennifer Aniston kicked off 2024 with a new hairstyle! Many fans think her chic bob is a nod to her Friends character, Rachel Green, whom she portrayed for 10 seasons.

Jennifer, 54, debuted her new look while attending the Golden Globes on January 7, as The Morning Show was up for the award for Best Drama Series. Though Succession ended up taking home the honor, the Friends alum won the red carpet with her gorgeous look.

“Jennifer Aniston really brought back the Rachel haircut, but more sophisticated,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another wrote, “Jennifer Aniston’s new haircut is so Rachel Green coded.”

