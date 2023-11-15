Jennifer Aniston shared a touching tribute to late Friends costar Matthew Perry following his death at age 54.

“Oh boy, this one has cut deep … Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” ​Jen, 54, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, November 15. “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”

She continued, “He was such a part of our DNA,” adding, “We were always the six of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

The Morning Show star added, “In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.”

She concluded the post by writing, “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day … sometimes I can almost hear you saying, ‘could you BE any crazier?’ Rest little brother. You always made my day… ”

Perry was found dead in the jacuzzi of his Pacific Palisades home on October 28. The Emmy nominee’s official cause of death was deferred pending toxicology results. Perry’s Friends costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Jen attended his funeral on November 3.

Ron Davis/Getty Images

Shortly after Jen shared her heartfelt post dedicated to her late costar, David, 57, posted an emotional tribute to Perry on his Instagram page.

“Matty, Thank you for 10 incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery,” he captioned a photo from the Friends set. “You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers. This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — ‘Could there BE any more clouds?'”