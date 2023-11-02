After Friends actor Matthew Perry’s death on October 28, 2023, his fans, family and costars remembered him for his kind soul and memorable acting roles. Just one year before his passing, the sitcom star opened up about the next chapter of his life and he hoped to settle down with a family of his own someday.

Did Matthew Perry Have Kids?

Perry did not have children of his own, however, he was very open to the idea of becoming a father.

“I think I’d be great. I really do,” he said of the potential of welcoming children during an October 2022 interview with People. “I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that’s probably why, but I can’t wait.”

Was Matthew Perry Married?

The Mr. Sunshine actor was never married. Perry had several high-profile romances with Hollywood stars in the past, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, Neve Campbell and Lizzy Caplan.

In 2018, Perry began dating literary manager Molly Hurwitz. The pair got engaged in 2020. In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, he admitted he was in a dark place amid his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction when he proposed.

“I bought her a ring because I was desperate that she would leave me,” he wrote. “I didn’t want to be this injured and alone during Covid. I was high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone when I asked her to marry me. I had even asked for her family’s blessing.”

He continued, “Then I’d proposed, high as a kite. And on one knee,” adding, “And she knew it, too. And she said yes.”

In June 2021, the couple called off their engagement after three years together.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out, and this is one of them,” Perry said in a statement at the time. “I wish Molly the best.”

David Livingston/Getty Images

After his breakup, Perry shared what he learned about love and what he was looking for in a future partner.

“I had a tremendous amount of fear about it, and then, through a lot of work, got over that fear. I’m going to learn as I go,” he said. “I have no interest in hanging out with somebody that I don’t know or that I’m not that into. The next person I take seriously is somebody that I’m going to be in love with, and [I won’t] be scared by the things that used to scare me.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).