The wait is over! Jennifer Aniston has finally blessed the social media world with her highly anticipated presence on Instagram. The beloved Friends actress revealed she finally joined the social networking app after years of failed convincing by fans and close pals.

The 50-year-old beauty announced her highly awaited introduction to Instagram as she shared a photo to her page on Tuesday, October 15. Jen uploaded the cutest photo with Friends costars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” she adorably wrote in the caption of her first-ever Instagram post. “HI, INSTAGRAM.”

Longtime fans were obviously over the moon when Jen revealed she was finally giving in to the world of social media. In fact, her account briefly crashed after her follower count skyrocketed from a couple of hundred users to tens of thousands of followers in just minutes — and continues to grow rapidly. Wow!

Fans of the We’re the Millers star couldn’t help but flood her comment section with sweet messages for the new social media star. “I AM OFFICIALLY CRYING!” one user gushed, while another echoed, “I think you may just break the internet here Jen. Welcome welcome welcome!” A third chimed in, writing, “Omg this made my whole existence.” We agree!

Shutterstock

Although Jen has been absent on social media in the last few years, she has made appearances on some of her friends’ profiles. On October 8, Courteney shared the sweetest selfie with Jen and Matt. The Cougar Town star also shared some pics with Jen over the summer. Too cute!

Jen’s rise to social media comes just days after she opened up about the possibility of ever joining Instagram. While chatting with ET about her new gig on The Morning Show, the Murder Mystery actress said “maybe” to whether she imagined herself biting the bullet and creating an Instagram profile. “You never know.”

The blonde beauty, however, seemed a little more convinced when she realized the power behind social media. “You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that’s out there,” she explained. “[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often.”

We can’t wait to see how Jen curates her new Instagram page!