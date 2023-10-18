On October 1, Jane Seymour proudly showed off the handsome new man in her life. “I’ve never been happier,” the actress, 72, posted on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of her snuggling up to beau John Zambetti. The couple, who met through mutual friends, “are a really good fit,” a source tells Closer exclusively. “They love the same things, they both have grown kids, and they have a good time together.”

Before John, the former Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star was in a nine-year relationship with producer David Green. “We decided we were better as friends,” Jane says of the amicable split. While she and John, a musician, have been dating for only a few months, they’re already head over heels for each other.

“Jane looks for a guy who’s kind and respectful, but also a man who loves what he does. John has all those qualities,” says the pal, adding, “and he thinks she’s gorgeous, talented and simply amazing.”