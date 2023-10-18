Jane Seymour Finds New Love at 72: Why She’s Head Over Heels for Boyfriend John Zambetti
On October 1, Jane Seymour proudly showed off the handsome new man in her life. “I’ve never been happier,” the actress, 72, posted on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of her snuggling up to beau John Zambetti. The couple, who met through mutual friends, “are a really good fit,” a source tells Closer exclusively. “They love the same things, they both have grown kids, and they have a good time together.”
Before John, the former Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star was in a nine-year relationship with producer David Green. “We decided we were better as friends,” Jane says of the amicable split. While she and John, a musician, have been dating for only a few months, they’re already head over heels for each other.
“Jane looks for a guy who’s kind and respectful, but also a man who loves what he does. John has all those qualities,” says the pal, adding, “and he thinks she’s gorgeous, talented and simply amazing.”