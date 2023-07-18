Jamie Lee Curtis could not be happier for former costar Lindsay Lohan, who gave birth to her son, Luai, on Monday, July 17.

“My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother,” Jamie, 64, captioned an Instagram post. “Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!”

Jamie, 64, and Lindsay, 37, shared the screen in the 2003 comedy Freaky Friday, playing a mother and daughter who temporarily switch bodies. The stars still remain close two decades after tackling the roles of Tess and Anna Coleman in the movie.

Lindsay first announced she was expecting her first child with her financier husband, Bader Shammas, on March 14. Ahead of Luai’s arrival, Lindsay sought motherhood advice from Jamie, who shares daughters Annie and Ruby with husband Christopher Guest.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you, and everything will be fine,’” Lindsay told Allure in June.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jamie has always been very vocal about her approach to motherhood as well as openly supporting her transgender daughter, Ruby. On March 31, the Academy Award winner shared a tribute to Ruby on Instagram in honor of the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

“Love is love. A mother’s love knows no judgment,” Jamie captioned a photo that was captured while sharing a laugh with her daughter. “As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas. On this Trans Visibility Day, my daughter and I are visible.”

When it comes to her career, Jamie credits motherhood for helping her find her stride and tackle new roles.

“Motherhood has changed everything in my life,” she once wrote in Pact’s Point of View newsletter. “When I began acting, I did not assume I would ever have a child. I made choices based on my life then … Now, I make every decision with my children in mind. I choose my roles carefully.”

Jamie and Christopher, 75, have also openly shared why they chose adoption to grow their family in the past.

“Adoption was the only way for us to have a family,” she continued. “People who adopt who are fertile have a more difficult decision than when you have no other option. It becomes the viable option for you. If you want to be a family, that’s how you’re going to be it.”