Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson’s recent reunion was one for the books! The Charlie’s Angels costars got together for a rare appearance and fans of the ‘70s drama series couldn’t be happier.

Jaclyn, 77, celebrated the wedding of her son, Gaston Richmond, and his now-wife, Bonnie Lane, over the weekend. She shared photos and videos from the event on Instagram on Wednesday, August 2.

“There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend!” the proud mom gushed in a caption. “I’m so endlessly proud of my son, Gaston, and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness.”

Jaclyn shares Gaston with ex-husband Anthony B. Richmond. The Golden Globe nominee is also a mom to daughter Spencer Margaret Richmond.

Courtesy of Jaclyn Smith/Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Kate, 74, featured in a montage of clips that were snapped at the wedding reception. Jaclyn posed next to her former costar and longtime friend in a mint green gown with feathered accents. Kate wore white pants, a nude blazer and sunglasses for the rare public appearance.

“It was so nice to see Kate Jackson!” one follower commented. “The original Charlie’s Angels will always be my favorite!”

Another wrote, “Kate Jackson has not aged!”

Jaclyn appeared as Kelly Garrett in all five seasons of Charlie’s Angels throughout its run from 1976 to 1981. Kate left the show in 1979 after portraying Sabrina Duncan for three seasons. While Jaclyn has remained in the spotlight and launched a design career, Kate stepped back from Hollywood.

“I’d had it with Hollywood’s long hours, the politics, the backstabbing and the gossip,” she once said.

In 1987, Kate was diagnosed with breast cancer. The Scarecrow and Mrs. King alum underwent a lumpectomy and radiation treatment before she was deemed cancer-free.

“I was forced to face — square up — my own mortality,” she said. “I had to decide whether I wanted to live or to die. And if you choose life, as I did, it’s never the same.”

In 1989, she was diagnosed with cancer for a second time and underwent a partial mastectomy. Through the ‘90s and the early 2000s, Kate made a few acting appearances. She has not taken on any new roles in more than a decade.

“I had everything in the world, and I just wasn’t happy,” Kate reflected on her days as one of Hollywood’s biggest TV stars. “Listen with your ears but hear with your heart. It’s one of the most important things I’ve ever learned. It’s true in art, in life — in everything.”​​