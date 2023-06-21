Famed zookeeper Jack Hanna’s family has opened up about his condition and life away from Hollywood. The retired animal conservationist has been facing a health battle that forced him to take a step back from his career. Keep scrolling for updates on his diagnosis.

What Happened to Jack Hanna?

Jack’s family first shared news of his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in a statement posted on his official website.

“Doctors have diagnosed our dad, Jack Hanna, with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer’s disease. His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated,” the April 2021 statement read. “Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him.”

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Who Are Jack Hanna’s Kids?

The animal advocate and his longtime wife, Suzi Egli, share daughters Kathaleen, Suzanne and Julie, who have all remained by his side. He was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in late 2019.

“While Dad’s health has deteriorated quickly, we can assure you that his great sense of humor continues to shine through,” the statement continued. “And yes — he still wears his khakis at home.”

What Is Jack Hanna’s Current Condition?

More than two years after Suzi and the girls released the statement, they provided Jack’s fans with an update on his health. Currently, Jack and Suzi reside on a farm in Bigfork, Montana, with their dog, Brassy.

They enjoy going for walks around the property but rarely leave the 30-mile radius around their house. Suzi explained that it’s best to avoid making changes to Jack’s daily routine in an effort to keep continuity in his life.

“My husband is still in there somewhere,” Suzi told The Columbus Dispatch in June 2023. “There are still those sweet, tender moments — you know, pieces of him that made me and the rest of the world fall in love with him. It’s hard. Real hard some days. But he took care of me all those years, and so it’s my turn to take care of him.”

While it has been difficult watching Jack’s health deteriorate and memories of his days at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium fade, his family is determined to keep his legacy alive.

“If this helps even one other family, it’s more than worth sharing Dad’s story,” Kathaleen said. “He spent a lifetime helping everyone he could. He will never know it or understand it, but he is still doing it now.”