As the host of her own show, Andrea Mitchell Reports, and a longtime commentator for NBC News, Andrea Mitchell’s career has been full of notable accolades. Viewers have wondered if the network’s chief foreign affairs correspondent plans to continue her work as a news anchor in the foreseeable future. Scroll below to find out whether she has made any formal retirement announcement.

Who Is Andrea Mitchell?

The esteemed journalist was born in 1946 in New Rochelle, New York. She studied English at the University of Pennsylvania before joining KYW radio station as a reporter.

Andrea’s love for reporting on the radio later birthed the start of her TV career. The experienced broadcaster joined NBC News as a general correspondent in 1978.

Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Andrea served as NBC’s chief congressional correspondent from 1988 to 1992. She also appeared as a political analyst on Today, served as NBC News’ chief White House correspondent and covered multiple presidential elections among other roles.

In 2005, she released her memoir, Talking Back. The book offered a candid look at what it was like to be a woman covering presidential elections in the journalism industry and finding her footing in Washington. Andrea has been married to her husband, Alan Greenspan, since 1997.

Is Andrea Mitchell Retiring From NBC News?

Andrea has not made any formal announcement about retiring from TV. Instead, she has continued to celebrate huge milestones in her career over the past few years. In September 2019, the news personality was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award to recognize her work in the news field.

Weekend Today host Kristen Welker presented Andrea with the award on stage at the ceremony.

“She’s unstoppable. She’s relentless. She’s the one to beat, a shining example of journalism at its best,” Kristen said, adding that Andrea was “a dear friend to so many” and “a hands-on mentor.”

Andrea was quick to name all of the people who have helped her navigate her career along the way, including late colleague Tim Russert.



“None of us achieves anything on our own in this business,” she said during her acceptance speech. “Television news is a team sport.”

In November 2022, the Women’s Media Center presented Andrea with a Lifetime Achievement Award. She was also honored by the International Center for Journalists with the Founders Award that same month.