Inside Shania Twain’s ‘Forgiveness’ of Ex-Husband Robert Lange

Shania Twain opened up about forgiving her ex-husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange, for having an affair with her former dear friend and assistant Marie-Anne Thiébaud. The country star has a big heart and explained that “forgiveness is in the family of letting go.”

“But forgiveness, more specifically standing the other person, and that might mean that they’re wrong,” Shania, 58, said on the “Great Company with Jamie Laing” podcast on May 28. “Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong.”

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer and Robert, 75, tied the knot in 1993 and welcomed son Eja D’Angelo Lange in 2001. Their marriage crumbled down when Shania found out that the music producer and Marie-Ann, 55, were having an affair. The former couple separated in 2008 and finalized their divorce two years later.

“Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It’s his mistake. Not my mistake,” Shania continued. “So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with. And I don’t know what that is, but it’s not … That’s not my weight.”

After experiencing the loss and deceit of two important people in her life, the Grammy winner found love again with her current husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. Shania walked down the aisle for the second time in 2011 and said “I Do” to the businessman, 54, who was previously married to Marie-Anne. Although Frédéric was once married to the woman who broke Shania’s first marriage, he is still the one she wants.

During a March 2023 appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Shania shared a glimpse into her coparenting relationship with Robert and her marriage with Frédéric.

“Fred’s so smart. This is one of the smartest people I know [and] he didn’t know either. That helped me feel better. Neither of us saw it coming. I allowed myself to trust too much. I did let my guard down too much,” Shania told the Parenthood actor. “I was angry, though. The anger comes a lot from my childhood too because I’m thinking, ‘Man, you can do anything to me, but if you f–king lie, like, right to my f–king face? Now, I’m so angry.’ It wasn’t just, ‘Infidelity happens.’ That was not me. I spun around in that for quite a while. That was the hardest part to let go of really, the anger.”

Shania later revealed that she and Robert “parent well together for people who don’t talk to each other.”

“We have the same priority, we share spaces for him. No nonsense there,” she continued. “[I] think everyone gets what they deserve. I got what I deserve — I got the greatest man on the planet.”