Friends forever! Ever since Sandra Bullock and Betty White costarred on the 2009 rom-com The Proposal, they have shared a special bond.

“Sandra adores everything about Betty, but especially her ability to make fun of herself, which Sandra does, too,” a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “They are both honest people who wear their hearts on their sleeves. Neither takes themselves too seriously.”

Betty, 98, taught Sandra, 55, everything she knows about the entertainment industry and the source says the Golden Girls alum believes her friend’s career is “right on track.”

“She’s taught Sandra a lot about comedy, timing and staying in power in the business,” the insider notes. “Betty’s been in the game from the beginning, and as Sandra says, she’s still ‘kicking it.’”

The Academy Award winner adores her friend so much that she’ll never get tired of being in Betty’s presence. Whenever she gets some time off, Sandra takes her kids — Louis, 10, and Laila, 8 — and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, to visit the Lake Placid star at her house in Los Angeles.

“They’ll bring lunch or dinner with them, or if Betty feels up to it they’ll rent a back room at a restaurant,” the insider says. “She appreciates her history in Hollywood. Betty was breaking barriers for women before anyone.” That’s something the Bird Box star will always appreciate about the actress. As for Betty, she’ll never get tired of Sandra’s charming personality.

“[Sandra] was just unlike anybody I know in this business,” she once recalled about her friend in an interview. “Not only a talent, not only gorgeous, but also she is just a human being. There is no ‘movie star’ about her at all. She is just somebody you want to know for the rest of your life.” We agree! Sandra and Betty are two fascinating ladies.

