If only everyone could be like Bindi Irwin, her mom, Terri Irwin, and her brother, Robert Clarence Irwin! During the Australian wildfires, Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to praise the trio for their continuous efforts to save the wildlife on the continent.

“Shout out to the late Steve Irwin’s family — Terri, Bindi & Robert and all at the Australia Zoo for their extraordinary efforts in helping save the Australian wildlife,” he wrote.

Shutterstock

Since the wildfires began in late July, Bindi and her family treated a lot of animals. In fact, during the first week of July, she said they helped their “90,000th patient.”

“To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up,” she explained. “We need to build a new ward for our patients. Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website www.wildlifewarriors.org.”

Instagram

After sharing how people can help, the Australian native took to Instagram to ask her late father, Steve Irwin, for help. “Dad spent his life working so hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia,” she said. “I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with the bushfires. I know that his spirit lives on through our conservation work and I hope together we can make him proud. 💙🙏🏼.”

Bindi tries to uphold her father’s legacy in everything she does. She’s set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell and in a previous interview with Closer Weekly, the 21-year-old revealed what her dad would think of her relationship.

“You know, Dad was so kind where he always said you had to follow your heart and do what you love and I think that that’s really wonderful,” she said. “And my mom and brother have always been so supportive of me saying you just have to follow your heart through life, so I’m pretty lucky.”