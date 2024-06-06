Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are more in love than ever and shouting it from the rooftops on their 16th wedding anniversary. However, sources say it’s nothing short of a miracle they’ve made it back from rock bottom and almost certain divorce not so long ago.

“It’s well known that back when they first got married Cash had quite the roving eye. But some years back he came to his senses and realized he didn’t want to lose Jessica and he went from being quite the misogynistic jerk to a total hero hubby,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “It did take some serious work, there’s no way they would have made it this far without therapy, but at the end of the day they’re proof that sometimes it’s worth sticking it out because here they are, all these years later, more in love than ever.”

The Dark Angel star, 43, and her longtime husband, 45, celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary last month with Jessica gushing about Cash via Instagram.

“16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren,” she captioned a series of throwback photos on May 19. “I’m proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you.”

The pair – who met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 – tied the knot four years later, in May 2008, and welcomed their first child, daughter Honor, one month later. Jessica gave birth to their second child, daughter Haven, in 2011, followed by son Hayes in 2017.

Years later, during an appearance on the “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast, they revealed they briefly separated early in their relationship due to Cash’s jealousy.

“When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn’t making me feel good,” he admitted. “We broke up. It was jealousy. I was turning into an a–hole, and so we broke up. During that time apart, I made a promise to myself to channel that [jealousy] in a different way.”

Now, years later, it seems the couple could not be happier and are even “talking about doing a vow renewal at some point down the line.”

“Her parents did it for their 30th wedding anniversary but Cash and Jessica are saying they want to do it much sooner than that,” the insider adds.