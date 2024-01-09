Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death has been revealed six months after she died at the age of 56.

The Southwark Coroners Court announced on Tuesday, January 9, that she died of natural causes. “The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death,” the statement read.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family said in a statement on July 26. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Sinéad had been open about her struggles with mental health prior to her death. She detailed growing up with her abusive mother, Marie, and discussed how her childhood trauma played into her mental health struggles in her 2021 memoir, Rememberings.

The “8 Good Reasons” singer lived with Marie after her parents divorced when she was a child and claimed her mother would beat and kick her daily. She eventually moved in with her father when she was 13, while Marie died when Sinéad was 18.

Sinéad was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder, complex post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder following the years of abuse she endured.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Her death ​came 18 months after son Shane – whom she shared with Dónal Lunny – committed suicide at the age of 17 in January 2022.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” Sinéad tweeted at the time. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

In addition to Shane, Sinéad shared her eldest child, Jake, with music producer John Reynolds, Roisin with journalist John Waters and Yeshua with Frank Bonadio.

Sinéad had her big break in the music industry in 1990 when she released her hit “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was written and composed by Prince. The song earned her three Grammy Awards nominations, while she scored eight nominations in total over the years.

She went on to release 10 albums, with her most recent one being 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss.

Sinéad announced she was retiring from music and touring in June 2021. She explained she had “gotten older” and was “tired,” though took back the claim just days later. “I love my job. Making music that is,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “I don’t like the consequences of being a talented (and outspoken woman) being that I have to wade through walls of prejudice every day to make a living.”