Famous Farewells of 2023: A Tribute to Stars Who Died This Year

Bob Barker 1923-2023

Come on down! With those words, Bob Barker welcomed contestants to The Price Is Right — and became a TV legend in the process. It wasn’t something he took for granted. “[People] treat me as if I were a next-door neighbor,” he shared. “I’ve never been a cowboy or a detective or a doctor on television. I’ve been Bob Barker.” That served him well hosting The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007, as well as Truth or Consequences from 1956 to 1975. But Bob, who passed at age 99 on August 26, had a different legacy in mind besides games shows. When asked how he’d like to be remembered, the well known animal rights activist responded simply, “As the man who said, ‘Have your pets spayed or neutered.’ ”

Also Remembering…

Alan Arkin (1934-2023)

Burt Baharach (1928-2023)

Richard Belzer (1944-2023)

Jane Birkin (1946-2023)

Jimmy Buffett (1946-2023)

David Crosby (1941-2023)

Michael Gambon (1940-2023)

Len Goodman (1944-2023)

Glenda Jackson (1936-2023)

Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)

David McCallum (1933-2023)

Richard Moll (1943-2023)

Sinéad O’Connor (1966-2023)

Lance Reddick (1962-2023)

Paul Reubens (1952-2023)

Adam Rich (1968-2023)

Richard Roundtree (1942-2023)

Julian Sands (1958-2023)

Jerry Springer (1944-2023)

Burt Young (1940-2023)