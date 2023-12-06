Movie buffs will have a chance to bid on an astonishing collection of iconic costumes and memorabilia when Julien’s Auctions hosts “Glamour, Grace & Greatness: Classic Hollywood Auction” December 14 to 17. The event features a Hubert de Givenchy-designed dress and coat worn by Audrey Hepburn in 1963’s Charade, a black satin gown created by costume designer Edith Head for Gloria Swanson’s legendary Sunset Boulevard role, and a cream skirt Lucille Ball donned in 1949’s Sorrowful Jones.

Personal items — including Desi Arnaz’s original 1934 passport, a pair of gold and sapphire cuff links that belonged to Humphrey Bogart, and an array of Greta Garbo’s hats, scarves and handbags — are also up for grabs. Place your bids online at JuliensLive.com.