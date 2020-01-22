All is well! While there has been a rumored feud between Henry Winkler and Tom Hanks for quite some time, the Happy Days alum wants everyone to know that everything has been smooth sailing between the two.

The actor, 74, was asked by TMZ to clear the air about the apparent battle going on with the duo. “I don’t have a feud with Tom Hanks,” Henry explained. It all kicked off when the Barry star himself touched on the subject during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where he revealed that he was fired from his director’s job on 1989’s Turner & Hooch, starring the Oscar winner, 63.

“Yeah, but I know. But it doesn’t matter, because what everybody says and what is true are two different things,” Henry said, also revealing that the two stars recently crossed paths. “I just saw him at our SAG Awards,” he gushed. “It was beautiful.” In fact, he would even be all about working with Tom in the future.

“Would I? Sure, I would,” the Emmy winner said. And if you still don’t believe that there isn’t a feud between the two Hollywood heavyweights, Henry brought up another war he once had that worked out just fine in the end.

“There used to be a tremendous feud between John Travolta and me. And there was no feud. It’s created, and it’s wonderful. I acted with Tom, I acted with his wife [Kelly Preston]. It’s a lovely thing,” Henry told the outlet.

During his October 2019 appearance on the Bravo program, Henry threw people for a loop when he mentioned the supposed feud. “I was directing that movie for 13 days and then I was called into [producer] Jeff Katzenberg’s office and he said, ‘You have everything with you? Go home,'” he recalled at the time, adding that he did have a good time with the film’s dog star.

“I got along great, great with that dog,” he joked. “Love that dog.”

We are just glad to hear that everything is fine between Tom and Henry — this is a pair that we hope to see share a set together!