Heather Locklear laughed with the crew and had a wide smile for her costars on the Nashville shoot of her upcoming Lifetime movie. “Heather is delighted to be working again,” says an insider on the set of Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. “She’s very professional, but at the same time has a sense of humor.”

The veteran actress, who turns 60 on September 25, has not been in front of the camera since 2017, when she reportedly spent time in rehab. In 2018, she was arrested for hitting first responders after a fight at her home. Heather pled no contest to misdemeanor charges and completed a court-ordered rehab. “I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow,” shared Heather, who celebrated her second year of sobriety in April.

The Melrose Place beauty and mother to Ava Sambora, 23, has also adopted a much more positive view of aging. “During the height of her fame, Heather went through a wobbly phase about wanting to stay young forever,” explains the insider. “But she’s realized that with age comes wisdom. Rather than dreading turning 60, she’s seeing it as a good thing.”

AND LOVE, TOO!

The twice-divorced actress has been dating her high school sweetheart, Chris Heisser, 59, a contractor, for a few years. She was even spotted wearing an engagement ring last year. “Heather and Chris haven’t set a wedding date yet, but they are definitely planning to tie the knot,” says the insider, who adds that Chris was on location with Heather this summer. “When she wasn’t filming, they’d go for afternoon hikes or dine at an outdoor restaurant. They’re more in love than ever.”

It’s fitting that Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff, which debuts on Lifetime October 16, has a positive message. It’s the true story of author Kristine Carlson, who found the strength to rebuild her life after an unexpected tragedy. Its message of hope rings true for Heather. “I’ve learned that life,” she says, “sometimes gives you a second chance.”

—Reporting by Natalie Posner