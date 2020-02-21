What a night! Gwyneth Paltrow and her friends all went makeup-free went they partied the night away on Thursday, February 20.

For the soiree, Gwyn, 47, invited Demi Moore, Kate Hudson, Rumer Willis, Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, and more for a relaxing evening out. And when everyone arrived, they ditched their beauty products at the door and went au naturel.

In photos the Iron Man star shared to Instagram, you can see there wasn’t a touch of lipstick, concealer or foundation on anyone’s faces. The actress penned the caption, “No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow.”

The only person missing in the photos was Gwyn’s husband, Brad Falchuk. However, it appeared to be an all-female event so that probably explains why he wasn’t there.

The producer is currently busy filming his new TV movie called One Hit Wonders. But once he’s home, he leaves all that behind him. “We’re just home cooking dinner. Or she’s just cooking me breakfast,” Brad, 48, told the WSJ about his private life with Gwyn. “That’s all. We could not be a more normal couple.”

The American Horror Story writer especially loves his wife’s can-do attitude. For the Emma star’s birthday, he gave her the best shout-out.

“She’s the greatest human being ever,” Brad said. “She’s a relentless mother and step mother. The BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does. She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that.”

“Happy birthday, Love,” he continued. “I know I’m not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you.” Aww!