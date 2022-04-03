Celebrities Are Heating Up the Grammys 2022 Red Carpet! See All of the Best Looks From Music’s Biggest Night

Each year, music’s biggest stars show off their most fashion-forward looks on the Grammys red carpet. Presenters, nominees and performers all aim to dazzle viewers with their beautiful attire.

This year’s 2022 Grammys are being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony was initially slated for January 2022 but was rescheduled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Music’s biggest night is finally here, and so are the incredible outfits.

Host Trevor Noah is expected to make several outfit changes throughout the night, as each Grammys host has done in the years prior. Though he wore a traditional black tuxedo at the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards in September 2021, do not rule out The Daily Show star from experimenting with colorful looks on the Grammys stage.

An incredible lineup of performers is taking the stage including Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Cynthia Erivo, J. Balvin, John Legend and Leslie Odom Jr. Jon is also the most nominated artist this year, with 11 nods in several different genres including R&B and jazz.

The competition for Record of the Year is stiff, with artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber going up against musical legends, ABBA and Tony Bennett. Tony, who won his first Grammy in 1962, released the collaborative album I Get a Kick Out of You with Lady Gaga last year. The album was revealed to be his last since his family announced he would be stepping back from the music scene after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

When it comes to working a red carpet, Lady Gaga knows exactly how to make a statement. In March 2022, the 12-time Grammy winner donned a black sequined tuxedo to present the award for Best Picture with icon Liza Minnelli at the Oscars. The Grammy’s red carpet is her next pit stop for one of her memorable outfits.

Last year at the Grammys, several stars pulled off showstopping looks like Miranda Lambert’s sequined silver gown, Mickey Guyton’s floral Valentino dress, H.E.R.’s Dundas pantsuit and Beyoncé’s custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress. Fans can’t wait to see what their favorite stars will be wearing tonight!

Keep scrolling to see some of your favorite stars’ red carpet looks at the Grammys this year.