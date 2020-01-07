As if we needed yet another reason to love Tom Hanks! In addition to him getting choked up during his Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech that got wife Rita Wilson all teary-eyed, the A Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood star had a special interaction with a young actress.

“About 30 minutes after the show ended, on his way back to his table after he did his press circuit, Tom walked through the kitchen and ran into Julia Butters [the 10-year-old little girl from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood],” the insider revealed exclusively to Closer Weekly.

Shutterstock

“Tom stopped Julia in the kitchen and told her to hold his award so she could get used to holding a Golden Globe, and said to here, ‘This will be you one day,'” the source continued. “Julia’s face lit up! I don’t think she could believe that Tom Hanks had just said that to her.”

It seems Tom, 63, used this impromptu and private moment to metaphorically pass the torch to the younger generation and make Julia’s day. After amassing one of the kindest reputations throughout his 40-year Hollywood career, we’re not surprised by him doing this in the least.

Shutterstock

“As he walked away from her he mumbled, ‘Something magical just happened there,'” the insider, who noted that the Forrest Gump star “was awesome to absolutely everyone” at the star-studded event, concluded. “He was very emotional. The sweetest guy!”

While being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award earlier in the evening, Tom couldn’t pass up an opportunity for him to gush about Rita, also 63, and his kids — including son Colin Hanks‘ wife, Samantha Bryant, in the count.

“A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that,” he said, holding back tears. “A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is, five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is and a loving group of people who have put away with me being away months and months at a time. I wouldn’t be standing here if they didn’t have to put up with that. I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”

For more exclusive content, sign up for our Closer Weekly newsletter!