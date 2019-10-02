Gone too soon. NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen was tragically killed while on the job, and now Blue Lives Matter is raising money for his relatives. On Sunday, September 29, the policeman was accidentally shot and killed by his fellow cops as they attempted to apprehend a suspect. Christopher Brinkley, another NYPD officer, started a GoFundMe on Monday, September 30, on behalf of the police advocacy organization. On the fundraising page, he shared some information about the tragedy and how to donate to Mulkeen’s memorial fund.

“Hero police officer Brian Mulkeen was gunned down early 9/29/19,” Brinkley wrote. “Brian was part of the Bronx Boro Anti-Crime unit and was patrolling the streets for known gang members when he encountered a criminal with a weapon. A struggle ensued and Officer Mulkeen was ultimately killed.” A New York Post report explains Mulkeen, 33, had chased down a suspect, disarmed him and began wrestling him when the man allegedly reached for his gun. The officer kept control of his service weapon and fired a few shots, but the sound of gunfire drew other police officers, who ultimately fired at the two men and killed them both.

Mary Altaffer/AP/Shutterstock

“This is a tragic case of friendly fire,” said the police commissioner, James O’Neill, during a press briefing. “But make no mistake we lost the life of a courageous public servant solely due to a violent criminal who put the lives of the police and all the people we serve in jeopardy … Mulkeen retained his firearm during the entire violent struggle he had with this suspect,” he continued. “It was a violent struggle and from start to finish, from first round to last round, was 10 seconds. … We lost another great NYPD police officer. … Brian Mulkeen truly had such a long and productive career ahead of him.”

Thanks to the GoFundMe, Blue Lives Matter has raised enough money that it’s nearly reached its $25,000 goal. “He is a true hero doing the job that he loved,” one person commented on the page. “God bless him and his family.”